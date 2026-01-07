In 2026 Honda Shine or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Shine vs Zest 110 Comparison