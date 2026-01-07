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Honda Shine vs TVS Zest 110

In 2026 Honda Shine or TVS Zest 110 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Zest 110 Price starts at Rs. 70,600 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Zest 110 engine makes power & torque 7.81 PS PS & 8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Zest 110 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Shine vs Zest 110 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine Zest 110
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 80,852₹ 70,600
Mileage55 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.94 cc109 cc
Power10.74 PS PS7.81 PS PS

Filters
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Zest 110
TVS Zest 110
Gloss
₹70,600*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Shine Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L5 L
Ground Clearance
162 mm-
Length
2046 mm1770 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1250 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg103 kg
Height
1116 mm1139 mm
Saddle Height
791 mm760 mm
Width
737 mm660 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-254 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-90/100-10,Rear :-90/90-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
577.5 Km-
Max Speed
90 Kmph80 kmph
Max Power
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm7.81 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm8.8 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineSingle-Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air-Cooled Spark Ignition System
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and ElectricKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionCarburetor
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Bore
50 mm-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic TypeCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut-Off-
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V, 4.0 Ah12 V, 5 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,16482,675
Ex-Showroom Price
80,85270,600
RTO
6,9685,648
Insurance
6,3446,427
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0231,777
Expert Rating
-

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