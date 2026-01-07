In 2026 Honda Shine or TVS Scooty Pep Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Scooty Pep Plus Price starts at Rs. 65,514 (last recorded price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Scooty Pep Plus engine makes power & torque 5.4 PS PS & 6.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. TVS offers the Scooty Pep Plus in 2 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Scooty Pep Plus mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Shine vs Scooty Pep Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Shine
|Scooty pep plus
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,852
|₹ 65,514
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|50.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|87.8 cc
|Power
|10.74 PS PS
|5.4 PS PS