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HomeCompare BikesShine vs Jupiter [2013-2024]

Honda Shine vs TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]

In 2026 Honda Shine or TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter [2013-2024] Price starts at Rs. 73,340 (last recorded price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Jupiter [2013-2024] engine makes power & torque 7.88 PS PS & 8.8 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. TVS offers the Jupiter [2013-2024] in 15 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Jupiter [2013-2024] mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Shine vs Jupiter [2013-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine Jupiter [2013-2024]
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 80,852₹ 73,340
Mileage55 kmpl50 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.94 cc109.7 cc
Power10.74 PS PS7.88 PS PS

Filters
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jupiter [2013-2024]
TVS Jupiter [2013-2024]
Sheet Metal Wheel
₹73,340*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Shine Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L6 L
Ground Clearance
162 mm150 mm
Length
2046 mm1834 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1275 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg107 kg
Height
1116 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
791 mm765 mm
Width
737 mm650 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloySheet Metal
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
577.5 Km-
Max Speed
90 Kmph78 kmph
Max Power
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm7.47 PS
Stroke
63.1 mm48.8 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm8.4 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc109.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineSingle cylinder, 4 stroke, CVTi, fuel injection
Clutch
Wet MultiplateAutomatic
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and ElectricKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Bore
50 mm53.5 mm
Chassis
Diamond TypeHigh Rigidity Underbone Type
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic hydraulic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type3 step adjustable type coil spring with hydraulic damper
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
Analogue-
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut-OffEconometer Parking Brake
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Pass Switch
YesAnalogue
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V, 4.0 Ah4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,16485,313
Ex-Showroom Price
80,85273,340
RTO
6,9685,867
Insurance
6,3446,106
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0231,833
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Plenty of storage space on the scooter makes it practicalLong seat opens more room for the rider and pillion Peppy motor can handle the rider and luggage with ease

Cons

Not the lightest scooter in its classLacks new-age features that would bring more modernity Engine has mild vibrations that can be improved

Shine Comparison with other bikes

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Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Shineundefined | Petrol | Manual₹80,852 - 86,211**Ex-showroom price
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