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Honda Shine vs TVS iQube

In 2026 Honda Shine or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Shine vs iQube Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine Iqube
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 80,852₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-74-212 km/charge
Mileage55 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity123.94 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-2 Hours

Filters
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
iQube
TVS iQube
2.2 kWh
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Shine Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L-
Ground Clearance
162 mm157 mm
Length
2046 mm1805 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1301 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg115 kg
Height
1116 mm1140 mm
Saddle Height
791 mm-
Width
737 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
Alloy-
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
577.5 Km94 km
Max Speed
90 Kmph77 kmph
Max Power
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
123.94 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Electric-
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Bore
50 mm-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type-
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut-Off-
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V, 4.0 Ah-
Tail Light
Bulb-
Turn Signal Lamp
Bulb-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
Halogen-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,1641,17,038
Ex-Showroom Price
80,8521,11,422
RTO
6,9680
Insurance
6,3445,616
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0232,515
Expert Rating
Pros and Cons

Pros

Comfortable ride qualityPerfect as a family scooterDelivers consistent performance and range

Cons

Strong regenFinicky joy stickNo ABS

Shine Comparison with other bikes

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