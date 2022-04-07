HT Auto
Honda Shine vs TVS iQube Electric

Shine
Honda Shine
Drum
₹69,018*
*Ex-showroom price
iQube Electric
TVS iQube Electric
STD
₹1.01 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6000 rpm140 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Compression Ratio
10:0.2-
Displacement
124 cc-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, BS-VI Engine-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
Bore
50 mm-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoYes
Charging at Home
NoYes
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
84,0001,00,777
Ex-Showroom Price
72,7871,00,777
RTO
6,3530
Insurance
4,8600
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,8052,166
Latest Offers
Delhi
Bring Home Honda Vehicle at Low Down Payment of Rs...
Applicable on shinehondashinedrum & 1 more variant
Expiring on 1 May
View Offer

