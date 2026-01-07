In 2026 Honda Shine or TVS iQube choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, iQube engine makes power & torque 4.4 kW & 140 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. iQube has a range of up to 74-212 km/charge.
Shine vs iQube Comparison