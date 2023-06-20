Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm
|16.79 PS @ 8500 rpm
|Stroke
|63.1 mm
|-
|Max Torque
|11 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|15.5 Nm @ 7000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|123.94
|177.4 cc
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Oil Cooled
|Engine Type
|4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
|SI, 4 stroke, Oil cooled, Fuel injected
|Clutch
|Multiplate Wet Clutch
|Wet Multi Plate Clutch
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Emission Type
|BS6
|bs6
|Bore
|50 mm
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹91,201
|₹1,32,685
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹78,687
|₹1,12,065
|RTO
|₹6,294
|₹9,731
|Insurance
|₹6,220
|₹9,129
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹1,760
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹1,960
|₹2,851