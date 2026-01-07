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Honda Shine vs TVS Apache RTR 160

In 2026 Honda Shine or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Shine vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine Apache rtr 160
BrandHondaTVS
Price₹ 80,852₹ 1.12 Lakhs
Mileage55 kmpl47 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.94 cc159.7 cc
Power10.74 PS PS16.04 PS PS

Filters
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Apache RTR 160
TVS Apache RTR 160
Drum
₹1.12 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Shine Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Engine View
Rear Tyre View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L12 L
Ground Clearance
162 mm180 mm
Length
2046 mm2085 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1300 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg137 kg
Height
1116 mm1105 mm
Saddle Height
791 mm790 mm
Width
737 mm730 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-90/90-17 Rear :-110/80-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
577.5 Km-
Max Speed
90 Kmph107 kmph
Max Power
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm16.04 PS @ 8750 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm13.85 Nm @ 7000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc159.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineSI, 4 stroke, Air cooled, SOHC, Fuel Injection
Clutch
Wet MultiplateSlipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and ElectricSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic forks
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic TypeMonotube Inverted Gas filled shox (MIG) with spring aid
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut-Off(Maximum Speed - Urban/Rain Mode - 97 kmph), (Maximum Power - Urban/Rain Mode - 13.32 PS @ 8000 rpm), (Maximum Torque - Urban/Rain Mode - 12.7 Nm @ 6500 rpm), Position Lamp, Roto Petal Disc Brake, Brake Fluid - DOT 3/DOT 4, Glide Through Technology
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V, 4.0 Ah12V / 6 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenAHO, LED Headlamp with all time on LED Position Lamp
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,1641,32,642
Ex-Showroom Price
80,8521,12,190
RTO
6,9688,975
Insurance
6,34411,477
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0232,850
Expert Rating
-

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