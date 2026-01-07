In 2026 Honda Shine or TVS Apache RTR 160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Apache RTR 160 Price starts at Rs. 1.12 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Apache RTR 160 engine makes power & torque 16.04 PS PS & 13.85 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. TVS offers the Apache RTR 160 in 6 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Apache RTR 160 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Shine vs Apache RTR 160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Shine
|Apache rtr 160
|Brand
|Honda
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 80,852
|₹ 1.12 Lakhs
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|159.7 cc
|Power
|10.74 PS PS
|16.04 PS PS