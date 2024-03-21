In 2024 Honda Shine or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Shine vs TZ 3.3 Comparison