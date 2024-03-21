HT Auto

In 2024 Honda Shine or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 79,800 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Shine vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine Tz 3.3
BrandHondaTunwal
Price₹ 79,800₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage55.0 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity123.94 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹79,800*
*Ex-showroom price
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
123.94 cc-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Motor IP Rating
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and ElectricPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
BS6-
Bore
50 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L-
Length
2046 mm-
Ground Clearance
162 mm-
Wheelbase
1285 mm-
Kerb Weight
114 kg-
Height
1116 mm-
Saddle Height
791 mm-
Width
737 mm-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type-
Features
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
No-
Odometer
Analogue-
Internet Connectivity
No-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
No-
Underseat storage
No-
Bluetooth Connectivity
No-
Mobile Application
No-
Tachometer
Analogue-
Tripmeter
NoDigital
Seat Type
PillionSingle
Additional Features
Silent Start with ACG-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
No-
USB Charging Port
NoYes
Display
No-
Battery Capacity
12V,4.0Ah2.4 kWh
Low Battery Indicator
No-
Tail Light
Halogen BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
Halogen BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
No-
Headlight
Halogen BulbLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
88,4581,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
79,8001,15,000
RTO
6,3840
Insurance
2,2740
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9012,471
Expert Rating
-

