Honda Shine vs Tunwal Sport 63 Mid

In 2023 Honda Shine or Tunwal Sport 63 Mid choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Shine
Honda Shine
Drum
₹78,687*
*Ex-showroom price
Sport 63 Mid
Tunwal Sport 63 Mid
Sport 63 Mid 60V LI
₹71,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
123.94-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
BS6-
Bore
50 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
91,20183,148
Ex-Showroom Price
78,68771,990
RTO
6,2945,039
Insurance
6,2206,119
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9601,787

