In 2023 Honda Shine or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Honda Shine or Tunwal Mini Lithino choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at 78,687 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Mini Lithino Price starts at 0.55 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. Mini Lithino has a range of up to 55-70 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less