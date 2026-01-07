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Honda Shine vs Trinity Motors Mitra

In 2026 Honda Shine or Trinity Motors Mitra choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Mitra Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (last recorded price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. Mitra has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Shine vs Mitra Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine Mitra
BrandHondaTrinity Motors
Price₹ 80,852₹ 73,999
Range-75 km/charge
Mileage55 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-48 V
Engine Capacity123.94 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3-5 Hrs.

Filters
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Mitra
Trinity Motors Mitra
Silver
₹73,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Shine Visual Comparison

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Front View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L-
Ground Clearance
162 mm-
Length
2046 mm-
Wheelbase
1285 mm-
Kerb Weight
114 kg58 kg
Height
1116 mm-
Saddle Height
791 mm-
Width
737 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm-
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18-
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
577.5 Km75 km
Max Speed
90 Kmph25 kmph
Max Power
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
123.94 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and ElectricPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
BS6-
Bore
50 mm-
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Front Suspension
Telescopic-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type-
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut-Off-
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Battery Capacity
12V, 4.0 Ah48 V/30 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,16482,026
Ex-Showroom Price
80,85273,999
RTO
6,9685,919
Insurance
6,3442,108
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0231,763
Expert Rating
-

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