In 2026 Honda Shine or Toutche Electric Heileo M200 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Toutche Electric Heileo M200 Price starts at Rs. 62,990 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Toutche Electric offers the Heileo M200 in 1 colour. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. Heileo M200 has a range of up to 60-80 km/charge.
Shine vs Heileo M200 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Shine
|Heileo m200
|Brand
|Honda
|Toutche Electric
|Price
|₹ 80,852
|₹ 62,990
|Range
|-
|60-80 km/charge
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|0.35 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hours