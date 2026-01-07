In 2026 Honda Shine or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Shine vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Shine
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Honda
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 80,852
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|10.74 PS PS
|8.6 PS PS