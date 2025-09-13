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Honda Shine vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Honda Shine or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Shine vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine Avenis
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 80,852₹ 83,793
Mileage55 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.94 cc124 cc
Power10.74 PS PS8.7 PS PS

Filters
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Shine Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Front Left View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L5.2 L
Ground Clearance
162 mm160 mm
Length
2046 mm1895 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg106 kg
Height
1116 mm1175 mm
Saddle Height
791 mm780 mm
Width
737 mm710 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
577.5 Km-
Max Speed
90 Kmph90 kmph
Max Power
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
123.94 cc124.3 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and ElectricKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm52.5 mm
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic TypeSwing Arm
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut-Off-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V, 4.0 Ah12V / 4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,1641,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
80,85283,793
RTO
6,9689,503
Insurance
6,3446,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0232,152
Expert Rating
-

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Latest Car & Bike News

Suzuki has unveiled its new Naruto-theme Avenis scooter.
Suzuki Avenis joins forces with Naruto in a unique anime collab
13 Sept 2025
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Suzuki Avenis gets new dual-tone colour option, prices start at 91,400
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Suzuki has added a new Pearl Glacier White/Metallic Oort Gray colour to the Avenis Special Edition.
Suzuki Avenis Special Edition gets a new dual-tone colour option
22 Apr 2026
The 2025 Honda Shine 125 gets an OBD-2B compliant engine along with a new digital console, wider rear tyre, and refreshed colour options
Activa, Shine help Honda cross 5.18 lakh sales in May 2026; exports jump 24%
1 Jun 2026
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