In 2026 Honda Shine or SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the SUPER ECO Super Eco SE 2 Price starts at Rs. 62,652 (last recorded price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. SUPER ECO offers the Super Eco SE 2 in 1 colour. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. Super Eco SE 2 has a range of up to 70 -80 km/charge.
Shine vs Super Eco SE 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Shine
|Super eco se 2
|Brand
|Honda
|SUPER ECO
|Price
|₹ 80,852
|₹ 62,652
|Range
|-
|70 -80 km/charge
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|60 V
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-