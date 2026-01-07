In 2026 Honda Shine or PURE EV ETrance+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance+ Price starts at Rs. 93,999 (last recorded price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, ETrance+ engine makes power & torque 1 kW & 60 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. ETrance+ has a range of up to 85 km/charge.
Shine vs ETrance+ Comparison