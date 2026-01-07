In 2026 Honda Shine or PURE EV ETrance Neo choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV ETrance Neo Price starts at Rs. 79,699 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, ETrance Neo engine makes power & torque 2200 W W & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. PURE EV offers the ETrance Neo in 6 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. ETrance Neo has a range of up to 85-171 km/charge.
Shine vs ETrance Neo Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Shine
|Etrance neo
|Brand
|Honda
|PURE EV
|Price
|₹ 80,852
|₹ 79,699
|Range
|-
|85-171 km/charge
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.8 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours