In 2023 Honda Shine or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, In 2023 Honda Shine or PURE EV Epluto 7G choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at 78,687 (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Price starts at 83,999 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6000 rpm. On the other hand, Epluto 7G engine makes power & torque 2200 W & 30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours. PURE EV offers the Epluto 7G in 6 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. Epluto 7G has a range of up to 90-120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less