In 2026 Honda Shine or Prevail Electric Finesse [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Finesse [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 99,999 (last recorded price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. Finesse [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Shine vs Finesse [2021-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Shine
|Finesse [2021-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Prevail Electric
|Price
|₹ 80,852
|₹ 99,999
|Range
|-
|110 km/charge
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4 Hours