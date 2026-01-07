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HomeCompare BikesShine vs S1 X [2023-2025]

Honda Shine vs Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]

In 2026 Honda Shine or Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge.
Shine vs S1 X [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine S1 x [2023-2025]
BrandHondaOla Electric
Price₹ 80,852₹ 94,999
Range-95-193 km/charge
Mileage55 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-2 kWh
Engine Capacity123.94 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1 X [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]
2kWh
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Shine Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L-
Ground Clearance
162 mm160 mm
Length
2046 mm1860 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1359 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg101 kg
Height
1116 mm1298 mm
Saddle Height
791 mm805 mm
Width
737 mm850 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm12 inch
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front: 90/90- R12, Rear: 90/90- R12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
577.5 Km100 km
Max Speed
90 Kmph90 kmph
Max Power
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm5.8 kW
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm155 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
123.94 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and ElectricPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
BS6-
Bore
50 mm-
Chassis
Diamond TypeTubular & Sheet metal
Front Suspension
TelescopicTwin telescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic TypeDual shock
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut-Off-
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V, 4.0 Ah2 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,16498,714
Ex-Showroom Price
80,85294,999
RTO
6,9680
Insurance
6,3443,715
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0232,121
Expert Rating
-

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