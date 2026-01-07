In 2026 Honda Shine or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 8500 w & 58 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge.
Shine vs S1 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Shine
|S1
|Brand
|Honda
|Ola Electric
|Price
|₹ 80,852
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|128-181 km/charge
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.97 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-