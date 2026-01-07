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Honda Shine vs Ola Electric S1

In 2026 Honda Shine or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 8500 w & 58 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge.
Shine vs S1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine S1
BrandHondaOla Electric
Price₹ 80,852₹ 1.24 Lakhs
Range-128-181 km/charge
Mileage55 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.97 kWh
Engine Capacity123.94 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1
Ola Electric S1
Pro
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Shine Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L
Ground Clearance
162 mm
Length
2046 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg
Height
1116 mm
Saddle Height
791 mm
Width
737 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm220 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front:-110 / 70 - 12
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm180 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium Alloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Range
577.5 Km
Max Speed
90 Kmph
Max Power
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and ElectricRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
BS6-
Bore
50 mm-
Chassis
Diamond TypeTubular
Front Suspension
TelescopicSingle Fork
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic TypeMono Shock
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut-Off-
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V, 4.0 Ah3.97 kWh
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,1641,22,099
Ex-Showroom Price
80,8521,10,149
RTO
6,9688,811
Insurance
6,3443,139
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0232,624
Expert Rating
-

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