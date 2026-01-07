In 2026 Honda Shine or Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Racer [2020-2024] Price starts at Rs. 76,000 (last recorded price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Racer [2020-2024] in 1 colour. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. Racer [2020-2024] has a range of up to 70 km/charge.
Shine vs Racer [2020-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Shine
|Racer [2020-2024]
|Brand
|Honda
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 80,852
|₹ 76,000
|Range
|-
|70 km/charge
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-