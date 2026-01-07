In 2026 Honda Shine or Odysse Electric Hawk choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Odysse Electric Hawk Price starts at Rs. 73,999 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Hawk engine makes power & torque 1800 W & 44 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Odysse Electric offers the Hawk in 4 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. Hawk has a range of up to 70-170 km/charge.
Shine vs Hawk Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Shine
|Hawk
|Brand
|Honda
|Odysse Electric
|Price
|₹ 80,852
|₹ 73,999
|Range
|-
|70-170 km/charge
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-