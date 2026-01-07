In 2026 Honda Shine or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Price starts at Rs. 88,166 (last recorded price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio in 7 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio has a range of up to 83 km/charge.
Shine vs NDS ECO Lio Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Shine
|Nds eco lio
|Brand
|Honda
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Price
|₹ 80,852
|₹ 88,166
|Range
|-
|83 km/charge
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-