In 2023 Honda Shine or M2GO X1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, In 2023 Honda Shine or M2GO X1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at 78,687 (ex-showroom price) whereas the M2GO X1 Price starts at 94,500 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6000 rpm. Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours. M2GO offers the X1 in 2 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl. X1 has a range of up to 120 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less