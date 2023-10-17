Saved Articles

Honda Shine vs M2GO Civitas

In 2023 Honda Shine or M2GO Civitas choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, ...Read More

Shine
Honda Shine
Drum
₹78,687*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Civitas
M2GO Civitas
STD
₹1.04 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
123.94-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
BS6-
Bore
50 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
91,2011,04,000
Ex-Showroom Price
78,6871,04,000
RTO
6,2940
Insurance
6,2200
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9602,235

    Latest News

    The Honda Shine 125 is the brand's best-selling 125 cc offering with over 30 lakh units sold in western India comprising Gujarat, Maharashtra and Goa
    Honda Shine 125 sales cross over 30 lakh units in Western India
    17 Oct 2023
    The Honda Shine 125 is one of the most-selling 125 cc motorcycles in the country
    2023 Honda Shine 125: All you need to know
    20 Oct 2023
    Honda Shine 125 in Rebel Red Metallic colour scheme.
    2023 Honda Shine launched: 5 things you should know
    21 Jun 2023
    The Citroen E-C3 electric hatchback gets a new Shine variant in Indonesia with more features over and above the Feel variant with the Vibe pack
    Citroen E-C3 gets upgraded Shine trim in Indonesia, India launch likely this year
    24 Aug 2023
    Latest Videos

    Honda Elevate SUV has been unveiled for the Indian markets on June 6. The bookings for the SUV will start from July, while the official launch will take place later this year.
    Honda Elevate SUV debuts in India: First Look video
    6 Jun 2023
    Honda Prologue electric SUV, to launch in 2024, will offer range of up to 482 kms in a single charge.
    Watch Honda Prologue electric SUV first look video: Range, features explained
    2 Oct 2023
    Honda SP160 motorcycle is based on the manufacturer's unicorn platform and will be the elder sibling of the SP125 motorcycle. The launch is expected to take place closer to the festive season.
    2023 Honda SP160: First Look
    8 Aug 2023
    Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
    Here is what Honda’s new BS6-complaint SP 125 motorcycle looks like
    16 Nov 2019
    The Honda Shine 100 is the two-wheeler maker's most affordable motorcycle on sale in India
    Honda Shine 100 review: Back to the basics
    5 May 2023
    Honda Elevate will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara in the compact SUV segment.
    Honda Elevate SUV: First drive review
    2 Aug 2023
