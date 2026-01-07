In 2026 Honda Shine or Komaki XGT X5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki XGT X5 Price starts at Rs. 1.01 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. XGT X5 has a range of up to 90-100 km/charge.
Shine vs XGT X5 Comparison