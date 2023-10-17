In 2023 Honda Shine or Komaki TN-95 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Honda Shine or Komaki TN-95 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Honda Shine Price starts at 78,687 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki TN-95 Price starts at 98,000 (ex-showroom price).
Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm & 11 Nm @ 6000 rpm.
Honda offers the Shine in 4 colours.
The Shine mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
TN-95 has a range of up to 100-180 km/charge.
