In 2026 Honda Shine or Komaki M-5 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Komaki M-5 Price starts at Rs. 99,000 (last recorded price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. M-5 has a range of up to 100-120 km/charge.
Shine vs M-5 Comparison