In 2026 Honda Shine or Kinetic Green Zoom choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Zoom Price starts at Rs. 71,531 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Zoom engine makes power & torque 250 W & 1.68 kWh respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. Zoom has a range of up to 70-100 km/charge.
Shine vs Zoom Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Shine
|Zoom
|Brand
|Honda
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 80,852
|₹ 71,531
|Range
|-
|70-100 km/charge
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|28 Ah
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.