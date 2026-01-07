In 2026 Honda Shine or Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility Hermes 75 Price starts at Rs. 74,200 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Kabira Mobility offers the Hermes 75 in 1 colour. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. Hermes 75 has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Shine vs Hermes 75 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Shine
|Hermes 75
|Brand
|Honda
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 80,852
|₹ 74,200
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|2.5 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|2 Hours