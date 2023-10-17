Saved Articles

Honda Shine vs Kabira Mobility Aetos 100

In 2023 Honda Shine or Kabira Mobility Aetos 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Shine
Honda Shine
Drum
₹78,687*
*Ex-showroom price
Aetos 100
Kabira Mobility Aetos 100
Lithium Ion
₹55,000*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.1 mm-
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6000 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
123.94-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Starting
Kick and Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Emission Type
BS6-
Bore
50 mm-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
91,20165,490
Ex-Showroom Price
78,68765,490
RTO
6,2940
Insurance
6,2200
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9601,407

