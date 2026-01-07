In 2026 Honda Shine or Joy e-bike Wolf choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Joy e-bike Wolf Price starts at Rs. 54,999 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. Wolf has a range of up to 60-90 km/charge.
Shine vs Wolf Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Shine
|Wolf
|Brand
|Honda
|Joy e-bike
|Price
|₹ 80,852
|₹ 54,999
|Range
|-
|60-90 km/charge
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.38 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours