In 2026 Honda Shine or Jitendra JET 320 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jitendra JET 320 Price starts at Rs. 73,480 (last recorded price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. JET 320 has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Shine vs JET 320 Comparison