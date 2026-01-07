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Honda Shine vs Honda XBlade

In 2026 Honda Shine or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Shine vs XBlade Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine Xblade
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 80,852₹ 78,803
Mileage55 kmpl50.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.94 cc162 cc
Power10.74 PS PS13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
XBlade
Honda XBlade
Disc
₹78,803*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda Shine Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L12 L
Ground Clearance
162 mm160 mm
Length
2046 mm2013 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1347 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg143 kg
Height
1116 mm1115 mm
Saddle Height
791 mm795 mm
Width
737 mm786 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm276 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-80/100-17,Rear :- 130/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
577.5 Km-
Max Speed
90 Kmph-
Max Power
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm63.096 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc162.71 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine4 stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine
Clutch
Wet MultiplateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and ElectricKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6bs6
Bore
50 mm57.300 mm
Chassis
Diamond TypeDiamond
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic TypeHydraulic, Monoshock
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Seat Type
Single-
Speedometer
Analogue-
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut-Off-
Odometer
Analogue-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
Analogue-
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V, 4.0 Ah12 V, 4 Ah
Tail Light
BulbLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,1641,26,880
Ex-Showroom Price
80,8521,09,264
RTO
6,9688,741
Insurance
6,3448,875
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0232,727
Expert Rating
-

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