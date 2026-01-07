In 2026 Honda Shine or Honda XBlade choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda XBlade Price starts at Rs. 78,803 (last recorded price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, XBlade engine makes power & torque 13.8 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 14.7 Nm @ 5500 rpm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. Honda offers the XBlade in 4 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The XBlade mileage is around 50.0 kmpl.
Shine vs XBlade Comparison