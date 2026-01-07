In 2026 Honda Shine or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Shine vs Shine 100 Comparison