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Honda Shine vs Honda Shine 100

In 2026 Honda Shine or Honda Shine 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Shine 100 Price starts at Rs. 63,191 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Shine 100 engine makes power & torque 7.38 PS PS & 8.05 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Shine 100 mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Shine vs Shine 100 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine Shine 100
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 80,852₹ 63,191
Mileage55 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.94 cc98.98 cc
Power10.74 PS PS7.38 PS PS

Filters
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Shine 100
Honda Shine 100
STD
₹63,191*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Shine Visual Comparison

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Front Tyre View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L9 L
Ground Clearance
162 mm168 mm
Length
2046 mm1995 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1245 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg99 kg
Height
1116 mm1050 mm
Saddle Height
791 mm786 mm
Width
737 mm754 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm130 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-2.75-17, Rear :-3.00-17
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm110 mm
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
577.5 Km-
Max Speed
90 Kmph85 kmph
Max Power
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm7.38 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm57.049 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm8.05 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc98.98 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Wet MultiplateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and ElectricKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed4
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm47 mm
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic TypeTwin
Features
Tachometer
Analogue-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut-OffSeat Length - 677
Odometer
AnalogueAnalogue
Fuel Gauge
YesAnalog
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V, 4.0 Ah12V / 3 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,16475,330
Ex-Showroom Price
80,85263,191
RTO
6,9685,555
Insurance
6,3446,584
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0231,619
Expert Rating

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