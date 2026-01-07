In 2026 Honda Shine or Honda Livo choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Livo engine makes power & torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl.
Shine vs Livo Comparison