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Honda Shine vs Honda Dio 125

In 2026 Honda Shine or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Shine vs Dio 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Shine Dio 125
BrandHondaHonda
Price₹ 80,852₹ 86,733
Mileage55 kmpl48 kmpl
Engine Capacity123.94 cc123.92 cc
Power10.74 PS PS8.28 PS PS

Filters
Shine
Honda Shine
Drum OBD2
₹80,852*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Dio 125
Honda Dio 125
DLX
₹86,733*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Shine Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
10.5 L5.3 L
Ground Clearance
162 mm171 mm
Length
2046 mm1830 mm
Wheelbase
1285 mm1260 mm
Kerb Weight
114 kg104 kg
Height
1116 mm1172 mm
Saddle Height
791 mm708 mm
Width
737 mm707 mm
Wheel Size
Front :-457.2 mm,Rear :-457.2 mmFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-254 mm
Front Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-80/100-18Front :-90/90-12 Rear :- 90/100-10
Rear Brake Diameter
130 mm-
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Range
577.5 Km-
Max Speed
90 Kmph95 kmph
Max Power
10.74 PS @ 7500 rpm8.30 PS @ 6250 rpm
Stroke
63.1 mm63.113 mm
Max Torque
11 Nm @ 6,000 rpm10.5 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
123.94 cc123.92 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine4 stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Wet MultiplateAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch Dry Type
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and ElectricRemote Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6bs6-2.0
Bore
50 mm50 mm
Chassis
Diamond Type-
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type3 step Adjustable Spring Loaded Hydraulic
Features
Tachometer
AnalogueDigital
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
AnalogueDigital
Additional Features
Side Stand Engine Cut-OffSmart Switch, Battery Indicator, Smart Key Indicator, Honda RoadSync App
Odometer
AnalogueDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
AnalogueDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Battery Capacity
12V, 4.0 Ah12V / 5 Ah
Tail Light
BulbBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
HalogenLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
94,1641,00,062
Ex-Showroom Price
80,85286,733
RTO
6,9686,938
Insurance
6,3446,391
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0232,150
Expert Rating
-

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