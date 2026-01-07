In 2026 Honda Shine or Honda Activa 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Shine Price starts at Rs. 80,852 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Activa 125 Price starts at Rs. 88,339 (ex-showroom price). Shine engine makes power and torque 10.74 PS PS & 11 Nm. On the other hand, Activa 125 engine makes power & torque 8.42 PS PS & 10.5 Nm respectively. Honda offers the Shine in 5 colours. The Shine mileage is around 55 kmpl. The Activa 125 mileage is around 47 kmpl.
Shine vs Activa 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Shine
|Activa 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 80,852
|₹ 88,339
|Mileage
|55 kmpl
|47 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|123.94 cc
|123.92 cc
|Power
|10.74 PS PS
|8.42 PS PS