hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesNX500 vs Street Twin

Honda NX500 vs Triumph Street Twin

In 2026 Honda NX500 or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda NX500 Price starts at Rs. 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). NX500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 43 Nm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The NX500 mileage is around 26.5 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
NX500 vs Street Twin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nx500 Street twin
BrandHondaTriumph
Price₹ 6.33 Lakhs₹ 7.45 Lakhs
Mileage26.5 kmpl24.5 kmpl
Engine Capacity471 cc900 cc
Power47.5 PS PS65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS

Filters
NX500
Honda NX500
STD
₹6.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Street Twin
Triumph Street Twin
ABS
₹7.45 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Honda NX500 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front View
Seat View
Rear View
Engine View
Front Right View
Right View
Left View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.5 L12 L
Ground Clearance
181 mm-
Length
2165 mm2090
Wheelbase
1447 mm1415 mm
Kerb Weight
196 kg-
Height
1413 mm1114 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm760 mm
Width
829 mm785 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
296 mm310 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80R 19M/C 59H, Rear :-160/60R 17M/69HFront :-100/90-18,Rear :-150/70-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Dual DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm65 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm80 mm
Max Torque
43 Nm @ 6500 rpm80 Nm @ 3800 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Displacement
471 cc900 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-Stroke, DOHC, Parallel Twin270° Crank Angle Parallel Twin, 8 Valve, SOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, Multi Plate Assist Clutch
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection(PGM-FI)Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6.2bs6
Bore
67 mm84.6 mm
Chassis
Steel Diamond TypeTubular steel cradle
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Pro-link MonoshockKYB twin RSUs, with pre-load adjustment,
Front Suspension
Showa 41 mm USD ForksKYB forks, non-adjustable with cartridge damping
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 7.4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync, Android And iOS, Honda Selectable Torque ControlUSB Charging Socket, Traction Control
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch TFT-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,40,8998,84,782
Ex-Showroom Price
1,63,1807,95,000
RTO
50,65463,600
Insurance
27,06526,182
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,17719,017

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

The new Street Twin EC1 Special Edition bike comes with a unique custom-inspired scheme featuring a Matte Aluminium Silver and Matte Silver shades.&nbsp;
Triumph Street Twin EC1 launched in India. Price and more details here
22 Dec 2021
Available in two colour options, namely Mat Gunpowder Black Metallic and Pearl Horizon White, the updated Honda NX500 E-Clutch comes with unchanged performance and underpinnings.
⁠Planning to buy Honda NX500 E-Clutch? Key 5 facts you should know
13 May 2026
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
Hero set to launch first electric motorcycle next year, set to expand Vida production capacity
10 Aug 2026
This mid-size adventure motorcycle features automated clutch technology for improved comfort in traffic while allowing manual override. It retains the 471cc engine and offers advanced connectivity and safety features.
Honda NX500 E-Clutch launched in India at 7.43 Lakh
12 May 2026
The special edition Triumph Rocket 3 R has undergone superficial changes only.
Triumph reveals limited-edition models of Rocket 3 and Street Twin
12 Nov 2021
Image of the Honda XL750 Transalp used for representational purposes only.
Honda CB350, NX500, Transalp 750 among others get benefits of up to 10,000
21 Aug 2024
View all
  News

Latest Videos

The QC1 is the most affordable electric scooter to come from Honda but is priced more than the Honda Activa 110
Honda QC1 electric scooter review: Honda's most practical EV?
24 Mar 2025
Jointly developed and manufactured in India by Triumph Motorcycles and Bajaj Auto, the Speed 400 promises to disrupt the 350cc-400cc segment dominated by Royal Enfield.
Triumph Speed 400 motorcycle review: Is it worth the hype?
15 Jul 2023
The Honda Activa e: has been launched at an ex-showroom price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.17 lakh with deliveries starting from February 2025.
Honda shares EV strategy for India, launches Activa e, QC1 electric scooters at Auto Expo 2025
20 Jan 2025
The Honda Activa e offers impressive performance, especially in the Sport mode, complemented by nimble handling
Honda Activa e electric scooter review: Can it emulate Activa’s success?
25 Mar 2025
Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
18 Oct 2023
Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
5 Jul 2023
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers