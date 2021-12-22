In 2026 Honda NX500 or Triumph Street Twin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda NX500 Price starts at Rs. 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Triumph Street Twin Price starts at Rs. 7.45 Lakhs (last recorded price). NX500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 43 Nm. On the other hand, Street Twin engine makes power & torque 65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS & 80 Nm @ 3800 rpm respectively. Triumph offers the Street Twin in 7 colours. The NX500 mileage is around 26.5 kmpl. The Street Twin mileage is around 24.5 kmpl.
NX500 vs Street Twin Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nx500
|Street twin
|Brand
|Honda
|Triumph
|Price
|₹ 6.33 Lakhs
|₹ 7.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|26.5 kmpl
|24.5 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|471 cc
|900 cc
|Power
|47.5 PS PS
|65 PS @ 7500 rpm PS