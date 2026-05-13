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HomeCompare BikesNX500 vs V-Strom 650XT

Honda NX500 vs Suzuki V-Strom 650XT

In 2026 Honda NX500 or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda NX500 Price starts at Rs. 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). NX500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 43 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The NX500 mileage is around 26.5 kmpl. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl.
NX500 vs V-Strom 650XT Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nx500 V-strom 650xt
BrandHondaSuzuki
Price₹ 6.33 Lakhs₹ 8.83 Lakhs
Mileage26.5 kmpl25.2 kmpl
Engine Capacity471 cc645 cc
Power47.5 PS PS69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS

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NX500
Honda NX500
STD
₹6.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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V-Strom 650XT
Suzuki V-Strom 650XT
STD
₹8.83 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda NX500 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.5 L20 L
Ground Clearance
181 mm170 mm
Length
2165 mm2275 mm
Wheelbase
1447 mm1560 mm
Kerb Weight
196 kg216 kg
Height
1413 mm1405 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm835 mm
Width
829 mm910 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
296 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80R 19M/C 59H, Rear :-160/60R 17M/69HFront :-110/80-19,Rear :-150/70-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm-
Front Brake
Dual DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
66.8 mm62.6 mm
Max Torque
43 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Displacement
471 cc645 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-Stroke, DOHC, Parallel Twin4-stroke, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 90° V-twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection(PGM-FI)Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6.2bs6
Bore
67 mm81 mm
Chassis
Steel Diamond Type-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Pro-link MonoshockLink type, coil spring, oil damped
Front Suspension
Showa 41 mm USD ForksTelescopic, coil spring, oil damped
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 7.4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
Split-
Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync, Android And iOS, Honda Selectable Torque Control-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch TFTYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,40,8999,83,591
Ex-Showroom Price
1,63,1808,85,180
RTO
50,65470,814
Insurance
27,06527,597
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,17721,141

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