In 2026 Honda NX500 or Suzuki V-Strom 650XT choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda NX500 Price starts at Rs. 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki V-Strom 650XT Price starts at Rs. 8.83 Lakhs (last recorded price). NX500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 43 Nm. On the other hand, V-Strom 650XT engine makes power & torque 69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS & 62 Nm @ 6300 rpm respectively. Suzuki offers the V-Strom 650XT in 2 colours. The NX500 mileage is around 26.5 kmpl. The V-Strom 650XT mileage is around 25.2 kmpl.
NX500 vs V-Strom 650XT Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Nx500
|V-strom 650xt
|Brand
|Honda
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 6.33 Lakhs
|₹ 8.83 Lakhs
|Mileage
|26.5 kmpl
|25.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|471 cc
|645 cc
|Power
|47.5 PS PS
|69.7 bhp @ 8800 rpm PS