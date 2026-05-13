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Honda NX500 vs Kawasaki Z650

In 2026 Honda NX500 or Kawasaki Z650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda NX500 Price starts at Rs. 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Z650 Price starts at Rs. 6.65 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). NX500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 43 Nm. On the other hand, Z650 engine makes power & torque 68 PS @ 8000 rpm PS & 64 Nm @ 6700 rpm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Z650 in 2 colours. The NX500 mileage is around 26.5 kmpl. The Z650 mileage is around 19.02 kmpl.
NX500 vs Z650 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nx500 Z650
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 6.33 Lakhs₹ 6.65 Lakhs
Mileage26.5 kmpl19.02 kmpl
Engine Capacity471 cc649 cc
Power47.5 PS PS68 PS @ 8000 rpm PS

Filters
NX500
Honda NX500
STD
₹6.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Z650
Kawasaki Z650
STD
₹6.65 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda NX500 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.5 L15 L
Ground Clearance
181 mm130 mm
Length
2165 mm2055 mm
Wheelbase
1447 mm1410 mm
Kerb Weight
196 kg188 kg
Height
1413 mm1065 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm790 mm
Width
829 mm765 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
296 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80R 19M/C 59H, Rear :-160/60R 17M/69HFront :-120/70-17 Rear :- 160/60-17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm220 mm
Front Brake
Dual DiscDouble Disc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm68 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm60 mm
Max Torque
43 Nm @ 6500 rpm64 Nm @ 6700 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Displacement
471 cc649 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-Stroke, DOHC, Parallel TwinLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke, parallel twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection(PGM-FI)Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6.2bs6-2.0
Bore
67 mm83 mm
Chassis
Steel Diamond Type-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Pro-link MonoshockHorizontal Back-link with adjustable preload/130mm
Front Suspension
Showa 41 mm USD Forks41 mm telescopic fork/125mm
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 7.4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesBluetooth
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync, Android And iOS, Honda Selectable Torque Control-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch TFTYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,40,8997,57,230
Ex-Showroom Price
1,63,1806,65,000
RTO
50,65457,280
Insurance
27,06534,950
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,17716,275

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