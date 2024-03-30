In 2026 Honda NX500 or Kawasaki Vulcan S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda NX500 Price starts at Rs. 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs. 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). NX500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 43 Nm. On the other hand, Vulcan S engine makes power & torque 61 PS PS & 62.4 Nm respectively. The NX500 mileage is around 26.5 kmpl. The Vulcan S mileage is around 20.58 kmpl.
NX500 vs Vulcan S Comparison