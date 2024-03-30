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Honda NX500 vs Kawasaki Vulcan S

In 2026 Honda NX500 or Kawasaki Vulcan S choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda NX500 Price starts at Rs. 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Vulcan S Price starts at Rs. 7.59 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). NX500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 43 Nm. On the other hand, Vulcan S engine makes power & torque 61 PS PS & 62.4 Nm respectively. The NX500 mileage is around 26.5 kmpl. The Vulcan S mileage is around 20.58 kmpl.
NX500 vs Vulcan S Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nx500 Vulcan s
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 6.33 Lakhs₹ 7.59 Lakhs
Mileage26.5 kmpl20.58 kmpl
Engine Capacity471 cc649 cc
Power47.5 PS PS61 PS PS

Filters
NX500
Honda NX500
STD
₹6.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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Vulcan S
Kawasaki Vulcan S
ABS BS6
₹7.59 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda NX500 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.5 L14 L
Ground Clearance
181 mm130 mm
Length
2165 mm2310 mm
Wheelbase
1447 mm1575 mm
Kerb Weight
196 kg235 kg
Height
1413 mm1090 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm705 mm
Width
829 mm855 mm
ABS
Dual ChannelDual Channel
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Front Brake Diameter
296 mm300 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80R 19M/C 59H, Rear :-160/60R 17M/69HFront :-120/70-18 Rear :-160/60-R17
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm250 mm
Front Brake
Dual DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm61 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
66.8 mm60 mm
Max Torque
43 Nm @ 6500 rpm62.4Nm @ 6600 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Displacement
471 cc649 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-Stroke, DOHC, Parallel TwinLiquid-cooled, 4-stroke Parallel Twin
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multi-Disc, Manual
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed6 Speed, Return
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection(PGM-FI)Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6.2bs6-2.0
Bore
67 mm83 mm
Chassis
Steel Diamond Type-
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Pro-link MonoshockOffset laydown single-shock, linkage equipped, with adjustable preload 80 mm
Front Suspension
Showa 41 mm USD Forks41 mm telescopic fork 130 mm
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 7.4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue and Digital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalAnalogue
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSplit
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync, Android And iOS, Honda Selectable Torque ControlLubrication - Forced Lubrication, Semi-Dry Sump, Rake / Trail - 31 / 120 mm
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch TFTYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,40,8998,58,500
Ex-Showroom Price
1,63,1807,59,000
RTO
50,65464,800
Insurance
27,06534,700
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,17718,452

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