In 2026 Honda NX500 or Kawasaki Ninja 650 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda NX500 Price starts at Rs. 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki Ninja 650 Price starts at Rs. 7.77 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). NX500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 43 Nm. On the other hand, Ninja 650 engine makes power & torque 68 PS PS & 64 Nm respectively. Kawasaki offers the Ninja 650 in 1 colour. The NX500 mileage is around 26.5 kmpl. The Ninja 650 mileage is around 21.0 kmpl.
NX500 vs Ninja 650 Comparison