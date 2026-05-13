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Honda NX500 vs Kawasaki KX 450F

In 2026 Honda NX500 or Kawasaki KX 450F choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda NX500 Price starts at Rs. 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 450F Price starts at Rs. 7.79 Lakhs (last recorded price). NX500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 43 Nm. Kawasaki offers the KX 450F in 1 colour. The NX500 mileage is around 26.5 kmpl. The KX 450F mileage is around 25.0 kmpl.
NX500 vs KX 450F Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nx500 Kx 450f
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 6.33 Lakhs₹ 7.79 Lakhs
Mileage26.5 kmpl25.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity471 cc449 cc
Power47.5 PS PS-

Filters
NX500
Honda NX500
STD
₹6.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
KX 450F
Kawasaki KX 450F
STD
₹7.79 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Honda NX500 Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.5 L6.2 L
Ground Clearance
181 mm340 mm
Length
2165 mm2185 mm
Wheelbase
1447 mm1485 mm
Kerb Weight
196 kg110.0 kg
Height
1413 mm1275 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm955 mm
Width
829 mm830 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-482.6 mm
Front Brake Diameter
296 mm270 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80R 19M/C 59H, Rear :-160/60R 17M/69HFront :-80/100-21,Rear :-120/80-19
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm250 mm
Front Brake
Dual DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
66.8 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
43 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Displacement
471 cc449 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-Stroke, DOHC, Parallel TwinSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchHydraulic Clutch
No Of Cylinders
2-
Starting
Self Start OnlySelf Start Only
Gear Box
6 Speed5-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection(PGM-FI)Fuel Injection
Emission Type
BS6.2bs6
Bore
67 mm96.0 mm
Chassis
Steel Diamond TypePerimeter, Aluminium
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Pro-link MonoshockNew Uni-Trak with adjustable dual-range (high/lowspeed) compression damping, adjustable rebound damping and adjustable preload.
Front Suspension
Showa 41 mm USD Forksø49 mm inverted telescopic fork with adjustable compression and rebound damping.
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 7.4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
Split-
Console
Digital-
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync, Android And iOS, Honda Selectable Torque Control-
Pass Switch
YesYes
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch TFT-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,40,8998,67,251
Ex-Showroom Price
1,63,1807,79,000
RTO
50,65462,320
Insurance
27,06525,931
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,17718,640

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