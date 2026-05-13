In 2026 Honda NX500 or Kawasaki KX 100 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda NX500 Price starts at Rs. 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KX 100 Price starts at Rs. 4.88 Lakhs (last recorded price). NX500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 43 Nm. Kawasaki offers the KX 100 in 1 colour. The NX500 mileage is around 26.5 kmpl. The KX 100 mileage is around 55.0 kmpl.
NX500 vs KX 100 Comparison