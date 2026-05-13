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HomeCompare BikesNX500 vs KLX 450R

Honda NX500 vs Kawasaki KLX 450R

In 2026 Honda NX500 or Kawasaki KLX 450R choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda NX500 Price starts at Rs. 6.33 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kawasaki KLX 450R Price starts at Rs. 8.99 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). NX500 engine makes power and torque 47.5 PS PS & 43 Nm. Kawasaki offers the KLX 450R in 1 colour. The NX500 mileage is around 26.5 kmpl. The KLX 450R mileage is around 23.0 kmpl.
NX500 vs KLX 450R Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Nx500 Klx 450r
BrandHondaKawasaki
Price₹ 6.33 Lakhs₹ 8.99 Lakhs
Mileage26.5 kmpl23.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity471 cc449 cc
Power47.5 PS PS-

Filters
NX500
Honda NX500
STD
₹6.33 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
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KLX 450R
Kawasaki KLX 450R
STD
₹8.99 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda NX500 Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
17.5 L8 L
Ground Clearance
181 mm315 mm
Length
2165 mm2175 mm
Wheelbase
1447 mm1480 mm
Kerb Weight
196 kg126 kg
Height
1413 mm1250 mm
Saddle Height
830 mm935 mm
Width
829 mm820 mm
ABS
Dual Channel-
Wheel Size
Front :-482.6 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-533.4 mm,Rear :-457.2 mm
Front Brake Diameter
296 mm250 mm
Tyre Size
Front :-110/80R 19M/C 59H, Rear :-160/60R 17M/69HFront :-80/100-21,Rear :-120/90-18
Rear Brake Diameter
240 mm240 mm
Front Brake
Dual DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Max Power
47.5 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
66.8 mm62.1 mm
Max Torque
43 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain driveChain Drive
Displacement
471 cc449 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Liquid-cooled, 4-Stroke, DOHC, Parallel TwinSingle Cylinder, 4-stroke, 4-Valves, DOHC
Cooling System
Liquid CooledLiquid Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet Multiplate
No Of Cylinders
22
Starting
Self Start OnlyKick and Self Start
Gear Box
6 Speed5-speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection(PGM-FI)Carburetor
Emission Type
BS6.2bs6
Bore
67 mm96.0 mm
Chassis
Steel Diamond TypePerimeter, aluminium
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Pro-link MonoshockUni-Trak with 22-way low-speed, 2 turns or more high speed compression damping, 22 way rebound damping and adjustable spring preload
Front Suspension
Showa 41 mm USD Forks48 mm inverted AOS type telescopic fork with 22-way compression and 18-way rebound damping
Features
Battery Capacity
12V / 7.4 Ah-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Music Control
Yes-
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Honda RoadSync, Android And iOS, Honda Selectable Torque Control-
Pass Switch
Yes-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
5 inch TFT-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
2,40,89910,02,866
Ex-Showroom Price
1,63,1808,99,000
RTO
50,65471,920
Insurance
27,06531,946
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
5,17721,555

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