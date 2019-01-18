HT Auto
Honda Livo vs Yamaha FZS-FI V3

Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹78,500*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS-FI V3
Yamaha FZS-FI V3
STD
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
63.121 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc149 cc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multi-disc
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Gear Box
4 Speed5 Speed
Bore
47 mm57.3 mm
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,9961,22,926
Ex-Showroom Price
78,5001,04,700
RTO
6,2808,909
Insurance
6,2166,617
Accessories Charges
02,700
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9552,642

