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Honda Livo vs Yamaha FZ-FI V3

In 2026 Honda Livo or Yamaha FZ-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.08 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. On the other hand, FZ-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ-FI V3 in 2 colours. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. The FZ-FI V3 mileage is around 49.30 kmpl.
Livo vs FZ-FI V3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Livo Fz-fi v3
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 81,651₹ 1.08 Lakhs
Mileage70 kmpl49.30 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc149 cc
Power8.79 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Filters
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
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FZ-FI V3
Yamaha FZ-FI V3
STD
₹1.08 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Livo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Rear Left View
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Specification
Front Brake
DrumDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
85 kmph115 kmph
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc149 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Fuel Injected, Air Cooled EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Multiplate Wet ClutchWet, multi-disc
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic Type7-Step Adjustable Monocross Suspension
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic fork
Features
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SingleSplit
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Console
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
Gear position indicatorECO Indicator
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
96,0391,27,255
Ex-Showroom Price
83,0801,08,466
RTO
6,64610,177
Insurance
6,3138,612
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0642,735

FZ-FI V3 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZ-FI V3undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Yamaha FZS FI V4undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.2 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
FZ-FI V3 vs FZS FI V4

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