In 2026 Honda Livo or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Livo vs Fascino 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Livo
|Fascino 125
|Brand
|Honda
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 81,651
|₹ 77,200
|Mileage
|70 kmpl
|49 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|109.51 cc
|125 cc
|Power
|8.79 PS PS
|8.2 PS PS