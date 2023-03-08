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Honda Livo vs Yamaha Fascino 125

In 2026 Honda Livo or Yamaha Fascino 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Honda Livo Price starts at Rs. 81,651 (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Fascino 125 Price starts at Rs. 77,200 (ex-showroom price). Livo engine makes power and torque 8.79 PS PS & 9.30 Nm. On the other hand, Fascino 125 engine makes power & torque 8.2 PS PS & 10.3 Nm respectively. The Livo mileage is around 70 kmpl. The Fascino 125 mileage is around 49 kmpl.
Livo vs Fascino 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Livo Fascino 125
BrandHondaYamaha
Price₹ 81,651₹ 77,200
Mileage70 kmpl49 kmpl
Engine Capacity109.51 cc125 cc
Power8.79 PS PS8.2 PS PS

Filters
Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹81,651*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125
Fi Hybrid Drum
₹77,200*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Honda Livo Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Seat View
Headlight View
Rear Tyre View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
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Specification
Front Brake
DrumDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
85 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm8.2 PS @ 6500 rpm
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
109.51 cc125 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
Single Cylinder, Fuel Injected, Air Cooled EngineAir cooled, 4-stroke,SOHC, 2-valve
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
4 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Body Graphics
Yes-
Rear Suspension
Hydraulic TypeUnit Swing
Front Suspension
TelescopicTelescopic Fork
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Seat Type
SingleSingle
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Console
DigitalAnalogue
Additional Features
Gear position indicatorSmart Motor Generator System
Odometer
DigitalAnalogue
Pass Switch
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalAnalogue
Passenger Footrest
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
96,03989,391
Ex-Showroom Price
83,08077,200
RTO
6,6466,176
Insurance
6,3136,015
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,0641,921

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