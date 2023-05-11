HT Auto
Honda Livo vs White Carbon Motors GT5

Livo
Honda Livo
Drum
₹78,500*
*Ex-showroom price
GT5
White Carbon Motors GT5
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
8.79 PS @ 7500 rpm-
Stroke
63.121 mm-
Max Torque
9.30 Nm @ 5500 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
109.51 cc-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Clutch
Multiplate Wet Clutch-
Engine Type
Air Cooled, 4 Stroke, SI, BS-VI Engine-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Gear Box
4 Speed-
Bore
47 mm-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
90,9961,27,477
Ex-Showroom Price
78,5001,15,000
RTO
6,2809,200
Insurance
6,2163,277
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
1,9552,739

